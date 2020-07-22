IQVIA (IQV) Q2 results:

Revenues: $2,521M (-8.0%).

Net loss: ($23M) (-138.3%); loss/share: ($0.12) (-140.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $229M (-25.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.18 (-22.9%).

CF Ops (6 months): $635M (+26.0%).

2020 Guidance: Revenue: $11,000M - 11,100M from $10,600M - 10,925M. The average of analyst consensus was $10.73B; non-GAAP EPS: $6.10 - 6.30 from $5.75 - 6.10. The average of analyst consensus was $5.87; non-GAAP EBITDA: $2,295M - 2,345M from $2,200M - 2,300M.

Q3 Guidance: Revenue: $2,725M - 2,775M; non-GAAP EPS: $1.47 - 1.55; non-GAAP EBITDA: $564M - 582M.

Shares are up 3% premarket.

Previously: IQVIA EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (July 22)