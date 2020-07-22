KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) +1.7% Q2 EPS from continuing operations of 16 cents beats analyst estimate of $0.12.

KEY boosted its Q2 provision for credit losses to $482M, mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic and adoption of a new accounting standard; compares with $359M in Q1 2020 and $74M in Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue of $1.72B, up 17.1% Q/Q driven by strength in fees amid positive momentum in capital markets businesses, payments and consumer mortgage.

Q1 net interest margin of 2.76% compares with 3.01% in Q1 2020 and 3.06% in Q2 2019.

Q1 noninterest income of $692M up 45% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y.

Q1 average loans were $107.9M, up 12.2% Q/Q and 18.9% Y/Y. Includes over $8B of paycheck protection program funding.

Q1 average deposits of $127.98B up 16% Q/Q and rose 16.8% Y/Y.

Consumer Bank net income was $91M, down 13.3% Q/Q and down 48.6% Y/Y.

Net charge-offs to average loans of 36 bps; CET of 9.1%, within targeted range.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

