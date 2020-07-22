OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) has closed on a new $110M senior credit facility consisting of an $80M term loan and a $30M undrawn revolver, resulting in annual savings of more than $6M in FY2021.

The new credit facility replaces former $110M facility with Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending and will maintain more flexible covenants and terms.

The five-year term facility provides a $50M accordion feature to expand the facility in the future.

“This refinancing will generate meaningful interest expense savings, improve our cash flows and strengthen our financial position, allowing us to further advance our long-term growth strategy,” said Jack Ezzell, Chief Financial Officer of OneWater Marine."

Press release