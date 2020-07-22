Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is trading with an extra dose of volatility ever since Morgan Stanley issued a report earlier this week on the valuation of SpaceX (SPACE).

Analyst Adam Jonas set a wide range of outcomes for SpaceX, including a bull case scenario for a $120B valuation as the Starlink business generates significant revenue. For Virgin Galactic, Jonas sees a 90% to 95% probability that technology will advance to allow manned hypersonic flights of the nature the company is planning to offer.