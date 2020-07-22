Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) announces that it landed a new grant to deploy 200 Blink Fast Level 2 - 19.2 kW charging stations across the mid-atlantic region, including locations in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

The company says the three year-project is expected to start in October with the identification of suitable EV charging locations.

"With the appropriate infrastructure , education and community outreach, initiatives like this one make the adoption of electric vehicles much more accessible for government, business and consumer use," says Blink Charging CEO Michael Farkas.

BLNK +22.13% premarket to $7.45 to extend on the +250% 90-day rally.

Source: Press Release