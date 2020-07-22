ABB (NYSE:ABB) +3.9% pre-market despite a 14.2% Y/Y decline in revenues to $6.15B; and a 18.2% Y/Y decline in orders to $6.1B. The quarter was heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Revenue by segment: Electrification $2.76B (-16% Y/Y); Industrial Automation $1.38B (-12.5% Y/Y); Motion $1.58B (-4% Y/Y); and Robotics & Discrete Automation $629M (-26% Y/Y).

Operational margins contracted in Electrification, Industrial Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation compared to the prior year period, while Motion improved its margin year-on-year.

Q2 Operational EBITA was $651M (-21% Y/Y); and as percentage of revenues 10.6% down by 90 bps .

Cash flow from operating activities was $680M for the quarter.

ABB divested 80.1% of its Power Grids business to Hitachi on July 1, 2020.

ABB expects some improvement in year-on-year order decline in Q3. Revenues are expected to remain strongly impacted on a year-on-year basis, at best recovering somewhat in Q4. Also, expects its operational margin to steady on a sequential basis; and anticipates resilient cash delivery for the full year.

Previously: ABB EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (July 22)