Cisco Systems, Acacia expect Chinese regulatory approval

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) expect regulatory clearance by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China.

The companies "remain actively engaged with SAMR and expect the acquisition to receive regulatory clearance."

China is the last regulatory approval needed for the merger, which will close no later than three business days after the closing conditions are met.

Cisco's $2.6B acquisition of existing supplier Acacia was first announced in July 2019.