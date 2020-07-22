New York Times appoints Kopit Levien as CEO

Effective September 8, Meredith Kopit Levien will assume President and CEO role of The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) replacing Mark Thompson.

Ms. Kopit Levien joined the company in August 2013 as head of advertising and assumed COO role in 2017.

A.G. Sulzberger, the publisher and a board member called her 'a brilliant and transformative leader'. ''Everthying she has touched in the organization, she has made better.'', he said.

