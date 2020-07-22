Energy remains extremely volatile among the sectors, giving back some of yesterday’s outsize gains this morning.

The sector is facing lots of crosscurrents as it remains sensitive to economic and pandemic headlines and also to crude fundamentals.

The SPDR Energy Sector ETF (XLE, -1.2% ) is bringing up the rear before hours. Some of that could simply be profit-taking following its 6% jump in Tuesday’s session, where nine out of 10 of the S&P’s top gainers were energy stocks.

That run was spurred by the EU agreeing on a stimulus package that is expected to boost oil demand. But while the stocks stayed strong through to the end of the session, crude prices lost some of their gains throughout the day. Then the immediate fundamentals took precedence, spooking the bulls more.

After the bell yesterday, the API said its measure of U.S. oil stockpiles for last week jumped by 7.5M barrels. That’s a sharp reversal from the drawdown of 8.3M barrels the week before and confounded analyst expectations for a drop of 1.9M barrels.

Official inventory numbers come out at 10:30 a.m. ET and analysts still expect the EIA to report a weekly fall of 2.1M barrels, with gasoline inventories, which have been particularly market-moving of late, seen dropping by 1.4M barrels.

Crude futures (CL1:COM, -1.5% ) are now lower, falling further from the $42/bbl level they breached yesterday, rising to prices not seen since early March. Bulls hoped a few sessions above $42 would be a leg-up in a march to $45, the level right before the rapid pandemic-related selloff began and what looks more attractive for crude production and refining activity.

From a momentum perspective it looks like a steep climb for United States Oil (NYSEARCA:USO), which is very far from its downward-sloping 100-day and 200-day SMAs. The Relative Strength Index is sitting at 60.34, much closer to an overbought indicator than oversold.

Sector Watch

Social media stocks are sliding premarket, following Snap’s (SNAP, -6.6% ) cautious guidance on Q3 after the bell yesterday.

The biggest players, Facebook (FB, -0.6% ) and Twitter (TWTR -0.3% ) are down but holding up better than the rest.

Snap warned that COVID will continue to impact advertising decisions by companies that traditionally spend in Q3 on things like back-to-school sales. That also sounded a warning for other sectors.

“Many of our advertisers have seen interruptions in their businesses, especially those that rely on in-person interaction with their customers such as restaurants, entertainment venues, transportation services, physical retailers, and hospitality providers among others,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said on the earnings call.