American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) achieved three complete growth cycles within its newly created 11th grow room at the Arizona-based Sweet Virginia cannabis grow facility.

With additional 240 plants, company's overall canopy space increased by 12%+.

"Coupling our expansion in capacity with our previously announced reductions in labor costs, I believe we can expect an improvement in our Y/Y bottom line by about 23%. This could translate into $350K annually, or more," VP cultivation Bryan Croteau commented.

This new room will allow for just over 6 harvests every year, a significant increase in return for a minimal investment.