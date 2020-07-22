Pershing Square hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, in an interview on CNBC, said he is in about 20% cash, but long nearly 100% given his levered positions, but fundamentally believes levered names will struggle and the Fed is unlikely to "bail" them out.

Ackman was on discussing his positions and defending his call that "hell was coming" -- he noted that he said that the circumstance could occur if no action was taken. He is cautious now as virus cases surge, but ultimately believes actions will be taken by states.

He's short a high yield index as the economy will likely take longer to recover and the burdened names will struggle. The bankruptcies are offsetting the cost of carry he says, but reiterates it is mostly a hedge versus any forecast.

He says Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) cars "are the future," and he bought one, thinks it's a very good car. But to own the stock you need to think very good things about the equity and he likes to own stocks where you don't have to be so visionary about cash flows.

Affirms his bullish positions remain the same, mainly in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR).

On the big tech names, he says "we are not shorting any stocks," are "bullish on America."

