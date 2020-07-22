The acquisition of Pype will help Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) build out its Construction Cloud offerings. Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close in fiscal Q3, which ends in October.

Pype's technology "leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically analyze and extract critical construction data such as project plans and specifications to be used throughout the project lifecycle."

Pype's existing customers include Barton Malow, JE Dunn, McCarthy, and Mortenson and Skanska.

Autodesk has previously purchased construction tech companies Assemble, BuildingConnected, and PlanGrid for a total price of over $1.1B.