Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) is on watch after Citi added a Catalyst Call Buy on the stock due to it being the only insurance company that it covers with positive revisions to 2021 consensus estimates.

"Since 3/31/20, ALL is the worst-performing stock in our coverage. Yet, since the start of the year, it is the only company that has seen positive revisions to 2021 consensus, largely on the National General Holdings deal. Our 2021 EPS estimate is 4% above consensus, which may not fully reflect National General Holdings accretion. ALL is one of only 7 companies in our 26 stock universe that we expect will repurchase stock in 2H:20. Lastly, we expect ALL will provide more color on expected cost savings and synergies from its NGHC acquisition on its 2Q:20 call."

Allstate is due to post Q2 numbers on August 5. Consensus marks are for revenue of $9.37B and EPS of $1.53.