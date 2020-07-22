Notable orders for Digital Ally's asset tracking units
Jul. 22, 2020 9:19 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)DGLYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) has announced the receipt of notable orders for its Asset Tracking Unit from zTrip and Gila River Emergency Medical Transportation Services.
- The two orders total over 600 ATUs with revenue exceeding $300K over the lifetime of the contracts. The company's ATU features 4G cellular connectivity, allowing the unit to serve as a mobile hotspot and upload crucial video evidence and data directly to the cloud when the vehicles are in use.
- Additional features include GPS tracking, fuel consumption reports, and other customizable data.
- DGLY +1.7% premarket