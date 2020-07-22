Nano cap Oragenics (NYSEMKT:OGEN) jumps 36% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its announcement that its in-licensed SARS-CoV-2 spike protein generated neutralizing antibodies in immunized mice in an NIH preclinical study.

The spike protein, together with the Sigma Adjuvant System, a TLR-4-agonist that induces T cell activation, generated neutralizing antibody titers in two assays while also producing a balanced cytokine response (Th1/Th2), supporting the rationale for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The company's Noachis Terra subsidiary secured non-exclusive rights to the spike protein in March.