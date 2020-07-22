More on Kewaunee Scientific's Q4 results
Jul. 22, 2020 9:25 AM ETKewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU)KEQUBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) reported Q4 sales decline of 1.4% Y/Y to $34.26M.
- Domestic sales increased 11.6% Y/Y to $24.7M whereas; international sales declined 33.2% Y/Y to $6.7M.
- Gross margin increased 46 bps to 14.3% and operating loss was $1M compared to loss of $1.6M Y/Y.
- Both of the Company's operating segments were negatively impacted by the COVID-19, which resulted in shut-downs, closure of project sites and delays in manufacturing products.
- Total cash on hand at April 30, 2020 was $5.23M.
- Debt-to-equity ratio at was .26-to-1 at April 30, 2020, as compared to .23-to-1 a year ago.
- As of April 30, 2020, order backlog was up 8.5% Q/Q at $100.9M but relatively flat compared Y/Y.
- "While we encountered many obstacles, we have charted a course to invest in and modernize our capabilities which we expect will make us an industry leading Company for years to come.” said Thomas D. Hull III, President and CEO.
- Previously: Kewaunee Scientific reports Q4 results (July 21)