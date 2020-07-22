More on Kewaunee Scientific's Q4 results

  • Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) reported Q4 sales decline of 1.4% Y/Y to $34.26M.
  • Domestic sales increased 11.6% Y/Y to $24.7M whereas; international sales declined 33.2% Y/Y to $6.7M.
  • Gross margin increased 46 bps to 14.3% and operating loss was $1M compared to loss of $1.6M Y/Y.
  • Both of the Company's operating segments were negatively impacted by the COVID-19, which resulted in shut-downs, closure of project sites and delays in manufacturing products.
  • Total cash on hand at April 30, 2020 was $5.23M.
  • Debt-to-equity ratio at was .26-to-1 at April 30, 2020, as compared to .23-to-1 a year ago.
  • As of April 30, 2020, order backlog was up 8.5% Q/Q at $100.9M but relatively flat compared Y/Y.
  • "While we encountered many obstacles, we have charted a course to invest in and modernize our capabilities which we expect will make us an industry leading Company for years to come.” said Thomas D. Hull III, President and CEO.
  • Previously: Kewaunee Scientific reports Q4 results (July 21)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.