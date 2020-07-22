The company won't detail how many jobs will be lost, but expects to take a pretax charge of $200M-$250M. Nike (NYSE:NKE) has a global workforce of nearly 77K.

Jeff Macke helps cut through the PR-speak: "Nike is doing direct-to-consumer on the fly during The Virus ... Plans to cut the number of stores allowed to carry the brand, taking more control of the experience (and customer information) ... Smart."

The senior leadership changes are aimed at unlocking long-term growth and profitability, says the company. The changes are expected to create a more premium, consistent and seamless consumer experience across the owned and strategic partner ecosystem, as well as align around a new simpler consumer construct.

The leadership changes are also seen creating even greater focus and agility that will be enabled by a nimbler, flatter organization in service of consumers.

In particular, a shift to a new, simpler consumer construct of Men’s, Women’s and Kids will allow Nike to create product with deeper insights and drive even greater specialization through performance sport and sport lifestyle.

The company shifted to a new construct of Men's, Women's and Kids businesses with new leaders. In the Nike brand's geographic operating segments, the company announced new leaders in Europe, Middle East and Africa and in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Driving continued growth across the Nike brand portfolio, Jordan Brand President Craig Williams and Converse CEO G. Scott Uzzell join the executive leadership team reporting to CEO John Donahoe.

The new strategy follows a FQ4 earnings miss from the Swoosh.

Source: Press Release