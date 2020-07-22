Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 (RECON) study for Avance Nerve Graft. The 220-subject study compares the graft to manufactured conduits in digital nerve injuries with primary endpoint of return of sensation.

The RECON study protocol requires a one-year follow-up assessment with an additional three month visit window.

With the final subject enrolled in July, the last patient is expected to complete the study by October of 2021, and the company anticipates interim trial data in Q2 of 2022 and expects to file marketing application in 2023.