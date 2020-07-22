Slack files EU antitrust complaint against Microsoft

In a complaint filed before the European Commission, Slack (NYSE:WORK) accuses rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) of antitrust violations for tying its Teams to the widely-used Microsoft Office products.

Slack says Microsoft forces Office users to install Teams, blocks its removal, and hinders interoperability with rivals.

Slack wants the EU to compel Teams to become a stand-alone product.

Related: Last month, Goldman Sachs turned bearish on Slack, citing Microsoft's bundling of Teams and Office 365, creating the "potential for a more competitive environment."