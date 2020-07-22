Market mixed with sector leadership in limbo

The flip-flopping in the market leads to a mixed start on Wall Street, as tech and energy swap places from their finish in the previous session.

The S&P is flat, the Dow is off 0.2% and the Nasdaq is up 0.1% .

Sentiment is caught between conflicting vaccine headlines (Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine supply deal and President Trump's admonishment things would likely get worse before they get better) and rapidly deteriorating China-U.S. relations.

After showing strong leadership Monday, tech stocks retreated yesterday, and are now back up again, although without a huge amount of conviction.

Four of the Fab 5 are higher, with Facebook weaker after Snap's view of Q3 hit social media as a whole. Microsoft is up ahead of earnings, as is Tesla.