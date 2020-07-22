Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) says the Maple 60V all-electric MPV produced by affiliate Fengsheng Automotive was approved for purchase subsidies by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The subsidy approval is a key step for the company in bringing the 60V to the market in the near future.

The Maple 60V follows the recently introduced Maple 30X, which Kandi says is seeing strong initial interest. A key feature of the 60V is said to be a swappable battery, which enables quick "refueling" and reduced range anxiety.

Shares of Kandi opened with a 0.75% gain . vs. the 52-week range of $2.17 to $5.63.

