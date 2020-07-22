BlackBerry (BB -0.8% ) has announced a proposed redemption of convertible debentures and issuing new convertible debentures.

It's obtained consents from owners of 88.39% of its outstanding 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures, including Fairfax Financial Holdings (FRFHF +0.4% ), to permit redemption before Nov. 13.

There's about $605M outstanding, which BlackBerry intends to redeem about Sept. 1, at 101.6854% of outstanding principal.

Holders are entitled to convert the debentures into common shares at a conversion price of $10/share up to the business day before that; due to that price, BlackBerry expects no shares will be converted.

And it says it has commitments pursuant to which Fairfax and another institutional investor will subscribe for 1.75% unsecured convertible debentures in a private placement for $535M; those debentures will be convertible at $6/share, due Nov. 13, 2023. If all of those were converted, the shares issued would make up abou5 13.82% of outstanding shares.

"The restructuring of our convertible debt will reduce our interest expense by over 58% and will provide us with enhanced liquidity beyond the near term," says CEO John Chen.