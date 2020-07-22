Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) reports its cash usage for Q2 was approximately $500M better than previously expected.

Also, the company has secured a commitment from investment funds and accounts managed by HPS Investment Partners to provide a three-year senior secured term loan of up to $1B.

This new facility provides additional liquidity for working capital and general corporate purposes as the company realigns production rates with current market conditions.

The facility will have a minimum utilization of $750M and a term of three years, and sale of Bombardier Transportation will result in a mandatory repayment of 50% of outstanding principal.

As of June 30, 2020, cash on hand and liquidity were approximately $1.7B and $2.4B, respectively. The new facility expects Q2 pro-forma liquidity of ~$3.4B, reflecting ~$1B of free cash flow usage in Q2.