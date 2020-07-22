In-flight connectivity provider Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT -19.6% ) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company has reached a "stalking horse" asset purchase deal to sell substantially all of its assets to an investor group (established at the direction of holders of 90% of its senior secured first-lien term loans) for $675M. The company's market cap was $12.7M.

That will allow for reducing total debt by about $475M, and significant additional liquidity to continue global operations.

It's receiving $80M in debtor-in-possession financing from the investor group - lenders managed by Apollo Global Management, Eaton Vance, Arbour Lane, Sound Point Capital Management, Mudrick Capital Management, and certain accounts under management by BlackRock.

In addition to the DIP financing, it's expecting an additional investment in the form of a $125M exit facility, which includes assumption or refinancing of DIP financing.