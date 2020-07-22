Apple, Amazon face antitrust probe in Italy

Italian offices of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) were inspected today by the local antitrust authority.

The probe stems from a retailer's complaint that the tech giants unfairly block anyone outside the official reseller program from selling Apple's Beats products.

The antitrust authority says the ban could "lower the incentives for efficient competition on the prices of Apple and Beats products" with "negative effects for consumers and businesses."

Last month, the EU opened multiple antitrust probes into Apple's conduct, including its App Store and Apple Pay policies.

The Eu is reportedly looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers on its platform.