United Community Banks -2.8% post Q2 results

  • United Community Banks (UCBI -2.8%) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 16.6% Y/Y to $116M.
  • NIM of 3.42%, which was down 65 bps from Q1, reflecting the effect of lower interest rates, lower purchased loan accretion, the impact of the lower yielding PPP loans.
  • Return on assets declined 69 bps to 0.71% and on adj. basis declined 78 bps to 0.72%.
  • Return on common equity of 6.2% and return on tangible common equity of 8.1%.
  • Loan growth of $1.2B, including traditional loan growth at an annualized rate of 5% for the quarter.
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.86%, or 55.59% on adj. basis.
  • NPAs of 0.32% of total assets, which is up 4 bps compared to March 31, 2020.
  • Effective July 1, completed its merger with Three Shores Bancorp, and its bank subsidiary, Seaside National Bank & Trust.
