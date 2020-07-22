Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) announces that it has reduced its European bank debt by approximately €4.96M or ~$5.5M, effective July 20, 2020.

The debt was retired at a 15% discount to its face value.

Debt reduction resulted from improvements in working capital, via accelerated inventory turns and other operating cash flow that the company generated since reporting Q1 results.

"We remain committed to lowering our debt and debt servicing costs, by using every resource possible to strengthen our financial position in a challenging business environment.", said Steve Filipov, CEO.