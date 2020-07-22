Novocure (NVCR +5.6% ) has enrolled first patient in its Phase 2 pivotal (EF-33) trial of Tumor Treating Fields delivered utilizing high-intensity arrays in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division.

The 25-patient trial will test potential incremental survival benefit of Tumor Treating Fields delivered at 200 kHz to the brain using high-intensity arrays.

The primary endpoint is progression free survival, and final data is expected in 2022.