Auto dealership stocks are racing higher after Lithia Motors (LAD +16.6% ) recorded its highest EPS mark ever and pointed to strong sequential improvement in Q2 to go along with a robust acquisition market.

"This record performance illustrates the massive opportunity that exists within our $2 trillion industry that we are unlocking through continued growth and the activation of our ecommerce digital home solutions," notes Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Sector gainers include Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) +5.44% , Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) +4.27% , AutoNation (NYSE:AN) +3.92% , Asbury Automotive (NYSE:ABG) +3.20% , America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) +2.75%, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) +2.54% and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) +2.12% .

