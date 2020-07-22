"We can no longer recommend the stock," says Scotiabank's Andrew Weisel. downgrading to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform. He trims his price target to $39 from $53. Even though FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) wasn't explicitly named in the indictment, it's pretty clear what "Company A" is referring to, he says.

KeyBanc's Sophie Karp cuts to Sector Weight from Overweight, even as she doesn't believe the government is looking to bring charges against the company. The risks, she says, are reputational and political, and thus hard to quantify.

FirstEnergy will remain a value trap during this uncertainty, says Guggenheim's Shahriar Pourreza, downgrading to Neutral from Buy, and cutting his price target to $36 from $51.

The company last night said it's received subpoenas in connection with the investigation and intends to fully cooperate.

Shares are down 30.1% to $23.94.

Today's further drop has sent shares well below the 52-week low of $33.19 hit in late March. A close here would put the stock at a price not seen since April 2000.

