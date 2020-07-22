Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF -2.5% ) agrees to sell its 28% interest in the Dumont Nickel Project to two private funds advised by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. for total consideration of up to $48M.

At closing Karora will receive $10.7M, comprised of $7.4M from Waterton for its interest and a $3.3M refund of Karora's share of the cash held within the Dumont Joint Venture. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur before the end of July.

Waterton will assume operation and management of the Dumont project through the existing management structure upon closing.

“The structure of the deal provides immediate cash to Karora of $10.7M to further invest in increasing our gold production, cost reduction initiatives and aggressively explore our numerous high-quality exploration targets at our Beta Hunt and Higginsville operations,” commented Paul Andre Huet, Chairman & CEO of Karora.

Karora also announced, that they intend to file articles of amendment implementing a consolidation of its outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for every four point five pre-consolidation common shares.