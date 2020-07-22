Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX +0.9% ) reports revenue declined 14.6% and Adjusted operating income -9.5% in Q2.

The company's adjusted operating ratio for the Trucking business -30 bps to 85.5%, for Logistics business +180 bps to 95.5% and for Intermodal business +890 bps to 105.3%.

Freight volumes strengthened throughout May and June, which led to improved Y/Y miles per truck.

FY2020 Guidance: Capex: $500M - $525M from prior range of $515M - $540M; Adjusted EPS: $2.15 - $2.30; Tax rate: 25.5% - 27.0%.

