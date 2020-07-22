Driven Deliveries cheers record Q2 prelims revenue
Jul. 22, 2020 10:18 AM ETDriven Deliveries, Inc. (DRVD)DRVDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For Q2, Driven Deliveries (OTCQB:DRVD +12.0%) unaudited revenue stood at $5.6M, 158% Q/Q increase led by higher customer additions of 14K+ compared to 13K in Q1.
- It's online retail divisions Ganjarunner and Budee account for 244,600+ registered cannabis consumers, vs. 230,300 at the end of March 2020; delivering 74,300+ orders, increase of 103% Q/Q.
- The company expects strong sales momentum to continue into 2H20.
- In Q2, operational and technical integrations of all three acquisitions, Ganjarunner, Mountain High Recreation and Budee, were completed thereby positioning the company to meet cannabis products demand.
- Average consolidated cost of acquisition stood at $9.64 in June, indicating improvement for fifth consecutive month.
- New customer orders represented $721,463 in incremental revenue, accounting for 35% of total revenue; customer retention remained strong at 88%.
- BrandBudee widget has led to 2,355+ new customer sign-ups and 2,516 new customer orders since its launch in May/June 2020.
- Q2 financial results and earnings conference call date is yet to be announced.