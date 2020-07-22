SolarWindow Technologies (OTCPK:WNDW) climbs 11.5% in early trade after releasing first-person video footage demonstrating its new, highly transparent electricity-generating glass to its stakeholders, building owners, developers, and architects.

A single Solarwindow array generates 100 volts of electricity, according to the clip, which can be viewed here.

"After seeing first-hand the transparency and clarity of our electricity-generating glass, it's easy to imagine how buildings everywhere could become vertical power generators, ushering in a brand-new age of clean, renewable energy," stated CEO Jay Bhogal.

The products are still under development and are not available for sale.