Amphenol (NYSE:APH) reports Q2 beats despite the pandemic pressures but once again refrains from providing a full-year outlook due to the macro uncertainties. APH shares are currently up 2.8% .

Interconnect reported $1.9B (consensus: $1.68B) in sales and operating income of $379.6M.

Cable sales totaled $89M (consensus: $81.7) with $8.4M operating income.

For Q3, Amphenol sees revenue of $1.96-2.00B (consensus: $1.91B) and EPS of $0.84-0.86 (consensus: $0.75).

The guidance assumes no new material disruptions from the pandemic and constant exchange rates.

Earnings call starts at 1 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.