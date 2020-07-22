For Q2 preliminary results, NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) reported 133% Y/Y growth to C$3.5M driven by new customer additions, expansion of product lines and increases in conversions from e-commerce and the newly acquired, infernoAR business.

Gross profit grew 171% to C$2.1M; gross margin 60%.

Cash on hand and working capital balances stood at C$6.4M and C$7.3M respectively.

The company obtained credit facility from the Royal Bank of Canada of C$600K.

During the quarter, Evan Gappelberg, CEO purchased 250K shares through a warrant conversion for C$175K; the shares increased his total holdings to 6,093,328.

Its newly launched InfernoAR business has booked ~C$1M in new virtual event deals with a deal size between C$25K-C$250K with large corporations in the past 60 days; current run rate approaching $12M+ annually.

Evan further added, "NexTech’s leadership position in this industry is now attracting more M&A opportunities, as we are being approached by innovative AR/VR technology companies."

In the past 18 months, the company has closed four deals; plans to launch new video conferencing software into its InfernoAR platform in September 2020.