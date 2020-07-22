Coca-Cola (KO +1.0% ) is getting some positive attention from analysts after ripping the Band-Aid off a tough pandemic-influenced Q2. Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are both pointing to the stock's recent underperformance vs. the S&P 500 Index and see long-term upside at its current level.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian: "We are upgrading Coca-Cola from Equal-weight to Overweight, as the stock's recent underperformance and its outsized valuation discount vs. peers has become too pronounced in our minds, despite greater short-term pressure from COVID with half of Coke's sales mix in away-from-home... we believe Q2 was the bottom, forward consensus estimates are more reasonable, and relative valuation is now compelling after stock underperformance, with upside optionality from promising early stage COVID vaccines."

Bank of America: "We expect 2HFY20 to improve sequentially from 2Q20 as certain regions across the globe see increased consumer mobility. We now forecast FY20 and FY21 EPS of $1.80 (- 14.9%) and $1.88 (+4.8%) vs. our previous estimate of $1.68 and $1.84. The biggest changes in our model are higher interest expense, more moderate volume declines and lower SG&A. Important consideration on margins for FY21 will be the timing of cost savings and the level at which marketing and advertising budgets are replenished."

BofA reiterates a Buy rating and $53 price objective (28.8X the FY21 EPS estimate). The average sell-side price target on KO is $53.05.