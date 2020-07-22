Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) down 3% after Q2 results miss top and bottom line estimates.

Q2 highlights: Revenue decreased 16.5% y/y to C$3.16B, driven by 13% and 17% decreases in wireless service and equipment revenue, respectively, and a 50% decrease in Media revenue.

Adj. EBITDA was down 21% y/y at C$1.29B vs. a consensus of C$1.36B.

Capital expenditure was C$559M vs. C$742M year-ago.

Prepaid net change -66k vs. +8k last year. Monthly churn was 0.77%, down from the prior-year 0.99%.

Rogers Infinite™ unlimited data plans now at ~1.9M total subscribers, up 36% in 2020.

Liquidity position of C$5.4B; FCF of C$468M (incl. bad debt provision of C$90M).

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, RCI is not providing updated financial guidance.

(RCI -3.5% )

Previously: Rogers EPS misses by C$0.13, misses on revenue (July 22)