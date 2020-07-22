Slack discussing Microsoft with U.S. antitrust officials

During a press call, Slack (NYSE:WORK) general counsel David Schellhase says the company is "having conversations" with relevant U.S. authorities about Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) behavior with Teams.

Slack isn't ruling out taking antitrust actions in other jurisdictions.

The call discussed Slack filing an EU antitrust complaint against Microsoft for unfairly bundling Teams in with its Office products.

Slack shares are down 2.4% to $31.82.

Related: Last month, Goldman Sachs turned bearish on Slack, citing Microsoft's bundling of Teams and Office 365, creating the "potential for a more competitive environment."