The Canadian Commercial Corporation has awarded L3Harris Technologies (LHX +1.0% ) an eight-year, $380M indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to procure WESCAM MX-Series products and services in support of global U.S. Army surveillance and targeting operations.

The contract enables continued upgrades and support for the U.S. Army's robust installed base of fixed-wing, aerostat and unmanned platforms while supporting expanding Foreign Military Sales requirements.

