Bank of America upgrades PetroChina (PTR +2.8% ) to a Buy rating on its view the company could see better-than-anticipated pipeline valuation and cash for asset sales.

"PTR is trading at a very significant discount to its historical average of 1.2x, and global peers. We think that the market has been pricing, what we expect to be an eventual asset transaction between PetroChina & PipeChina (given that PipeChina was set up by the government to buy out domestic owners) at too high a discount," updates analyst Matty Zhao.

Shares of PetroChina are down 28.35% YTD amid the pandemic and energy market disruption.