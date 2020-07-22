FirstCash reports Q2 earnings, 91 stores added

FirstCash (FCFS +1.8% ) reports Q2 revenue of $412.7M, missed estimate.

Total revenues declined 27%, reflecting the temporary store closings, retail restrictions and other impacts of COVID-19, including weaker foreign currencies.

Pawn fee revenues declined 26% compared with Q2 2019, however impact on pawn fees was partially offset by 13% increase in retail net revenues.

Retail margins of 42% improved significantly compared to 38% in Q2 2019.

EBITDA of ~$54M; Net income of 25.9M.

EPS of $0.62 dropped 18% compared with Q1 2020.

Cash flow from operating activities was $66M

Cash balance $71M and $323M of availability under its bank lines of credit.

The company ceased all unsecured consumer lending operations in the U.S. effective June 30, 2020, and expects no material earnings or losses from these operations in the second half of 2020.

The company expects to meet the lower end of opening 90 to 100 new locations in FY20.

Global economic uncertainty due to pandemic has strengthened the relative value of the U.S. dollar and negatively impacted developing market currencies, including the Mexican peso, which is the primary currency for the company’s foreign operations.

The company ceased all unsecured consumer lending operations in the U.S. effective June 30, 2020.

The effective income tax rate is expected to range from 26.5% to 28.0% for 2020 compared to the actual rate of 26.7% in 2019.

Previously: FirstCash EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue (July 22)