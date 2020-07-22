Orea Mining (OTCQX:OREAF +1.2% ) announced that it has raised C$2.97M in a combination of private placement of Orea units and the sale of shares of a third-party publicly traded company held in Orea's investment portfolio.

In February 2020, Orea announced a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of C$2.5M, of which a first tranche totaling C$1.39M was closed on March 31, 2020.

Amid the junior gold sector recovery, Oreo monetized third-party shares it held, thereby reducing the private placement size and the need for another tranche.

Proceeds from both the transactions will be utilized for general working capital purposes and identification and acquisition of additional accretive gold project opportunities.