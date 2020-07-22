BMO Capital Markets keeps an Outperform rating on Canadian National Railway (CNI +1.5% ) following the Q2 earnings miss.

Analyst Fadi Chamoun characterizes CNR's Q2/20 results as largely in line with expectations with free cash flow tracking to exceed the company's 2020 target of +$2.5B.

"CNR continues to offer a combination of revenue growth re-acceleration alongside a solid pipeline of efficiency improvement opportunities, supporting strong margin expansion in the coming two to three years," updates Chamoun.

BMO pushes its estimates modestly higher and takes its target price to C$140. Shares trade just over C$130 in Toronto.

