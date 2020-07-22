Chubb (CB -0.0% ) says it integrated its North America Accident and Health businesses to better address the needs of the middle market and large corporate clients and distribution partners.

"This integration of our A&H businesses reinforces our commitment to the marketplace, where we see tremendous opportunities to further serve our partners and clients," says Chubb exec Matt Merna.

The new structure is expected to provide distribution partners and clients with greater resources and better access to products and services that are designed to meet the unique challenges of workplace and travel risk for individuals, employees, as well as a variety of organizational entities.

Earlier this month, Chubb estimated pandemic losses of $1.37B.

Source: Press Release