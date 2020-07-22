Wells Fargo is out with its earnings preview for videogame makers, and it's raising targets on the big three publishers but favoring Activision Blizzard (ATVI -0.1% ) and Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.2% ) into reporting season.

It's reiterating its Overweight rating on Activision, with above-consensus estimates, and it's citing confidence in profitability in the company's Blizzard segment (home to Hearthstone, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Diablo franchises).

An increased valuation multiple is contributing to the bank raising its price target to $92 from $84, implying 14% upside.

It's also maintaining an Overweight on Take-Two, and raising that target to $175 from $165 (14% upside). Later timing in the release of Grand Theft Auto VI is driving a healthy reduction in fiscal 2022 estimates, it says.

Peers are getting Equal Weight ratings in the preview, notably big-three rival Electronic Arts (EA -0.7% ), though it gets a price target bump to $150 from $120 (8% upside). It's increased the valuation multiple to get a new target, but isn't changing the growth forecast, and its Q1 revenue expectations are a bit below consensus.