Oil prices shrugging off surprise inventories rise, energy stocks still weak

Energy is still the worst-performing sector of the trading day, but off its early lows and crude prices are cutting losses despite a surprise rise in U.S. oil inventories.

The SPDR Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down 1.6% , but was down more than 2% near the open. September oil futures (CL1:COM) are off 1%, compared with a 1.5% decline at the start of equities trading.

The EIA reported a surprise rise in weekly U.S. crude stockpiles of 4.9M barrels. But oil prices declined after the report came out. A bigger increase may have already been priced into futures earlier after the API reported a weekly gain of 7.5M on Tuesday.

Gasoline inventories dropping more than anticipated for the week also helped prices, but bulls should be wary of a 1.4M barrel rise in stockpiles at the Cushing hub, nearly double what analysts expected.

Baker Hughes (BKR, +0.3% ) was the only S&P sector stock in the green, despite a wider-than-expected loss. Among the biggest losers are Apache (APA, -3.8% ), Williams Companies (WMB, -3.5% ) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY, -2.7% ).

Screen for best-performing energy ETFs here.