Veeva's (VEEV +0.6% ) CRM Engage offers compliant video meetings between life sciences companies and healthcare providers.

The company is now bringing Engage to Zoom and Microsoft Teams to provide more flexibility to remote meetings.

From the press release: "Companies can use remote sampling to capture HCP product sample requests; remote medical inquiry management to compliantly respond to HCP medical inquiries; and remote consent for HCPs to approve their communication preferences remotely."

The application is free for life science companies through December due to the coronavirus pandemic.