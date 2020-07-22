Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS -7.8% ) has completed dosing for the Phase 1 multiple ascending dose study for RGLS4326. Top-line results demonstrated that RGLS4326 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

Preliminary results suggested plasma exposure is dose proportional.

The company plans to commence Phase 1b short-term dosing study in ADPKD patients (fluid filled cysts primarily in the kidneys) to further evaluate RGLS4326 for safety, pharmacokinetics, and the ability to improve the disease biomarkers.

RGLS4326 is a novel oligonucleotide that the company says preferentially targets the kidney by inhibiting an RNA gene called miR-17.