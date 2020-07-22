NVR (NVR +9.9% ) reported Q2 net income of $164.08M a decline of 21.9% Y/Y; and consolidated revenues were $1.62B down by 10% Y/Y.

New orders rose by 13% to 5,901 units, and average sales price of new orders increased by 2% Y/Y to $365,400.

Homebuilding revenues were $1.59B (-9.6% Y/Y); gross profit margin increased to 19.2%, compared to 18.9% a year ago.

Q2 mortgage closed loan production was $1.14B, a decrease of 7% Y/Y.

Backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2020 increased on both a unit and dollar basis by 11% and 14%, respectively, to 10,623 units and $4.01B.

Previously: NVR EPS misses by $1.43, misses on revenue (July 22)